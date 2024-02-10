'The mighty hand of God is upon Ghana' - TB Joshua's wife declares at Accra crusade

Religion of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Pastor Evelyn Joshua, leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is in Accra for a programme dubbed "Revival Meeting in Ghana" on February 9, 2024.



Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that the wife of late Nigerian televangelist, TB Joshua arrived in Accra on February 7 and held some engagements till the day of the meeting.



Images reviewed by GhanaWeb showed that the event was well attended and it saw a number of Ghanaians who had come into contact with either the pastor or her late husband giving testimonies of healing and other divine interventions they benefitted from.



In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) about the revival, Pastor Evelyn prayed for the host nation as she did for many of the church members who thronged the venue.



"At the mention of the name Jesus, yokes and infirmities are broken and all forms of enchantment against the children of God are brought to an end. The mighty hand of God is upon Ghana. Different cases are being settled even as instant testimonies are beginning to pour in. Emmanuel," one of the posts accompanied by her photo read.



SCOAN has recently come under public scrutiny following th publication of a three-part documentary by the BBC alleging among others sexual impropriety on the part of her deceased husband.



The church dismissed the allegation as nothing new, stressing that no credible evidence had been adduced even in the lifetime of TB Joshua to such allegations.



The Emmanuel TV channel was also removed from YouTube over infractions whiles it also exited major pay TV platforms which beamed their services worldwide.





At the mention of the name Jesus, yokes and infirmities are broken and all forms of enchantment against the children of God are brought to an end. The mighty hand of God is upon Ghana. Different cases are being settled even as instant testimonies are beginning to pour in.… pic.twitter.com/bmzLpLXTpa — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) February 9, 2024

