The list of 25 Afcon bound players who play in Serie A

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022 AFCON will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.



In all, there are 25 players from the Seria who will be competing for honors for their respective countries.



Below is a list of Seria A players who have been called up by their countries



Bologna: Musa Barrow (Gambia), Ibrahima Mbaye (Senegal); Cagliari: Diao Keita Balde (Senegal); Fiorentina: Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco); Lazio: Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro (Ivory Coast); Milan: Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast), Ismael Bennacer (Algeria), Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal); Naples: Andre Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Adam Ounas (Algeria), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria); Rome: Amadou Diawara (Guinea), Ebrima Darboe (Gambia),



Felix Afena-Gyan (Ghana); Salernitana: Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia), Lassana Coulibaly (Mali); Sampdoria: Omar Colley (Gambia); Sassuolo: Hamed Junior Traorè (Ivory Coast), Jeremie Boga (Ivory Coast); Spezia: Ebrima Colley (Gambia); Turin: Ola Aina (Nigeria); Venice: Tyronne Ebuehi (Nigeria), David Okereke (Nigeria); Verona: Martin Hongla (Cameroon). Ivory Coast, Gambia and Nigeria are the national teams that will "remove" more players from the Italian league.



