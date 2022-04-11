The law says it is a penalty - Kotoko coach defends referee

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak 1-0



Ghanaians react to penalty in Super Clash at Baba Yara



Kotoko few matches away from winning league title



Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has said that the penalty which was awarded against Hearts of Oak was legitimate.



The Porcupines were awarded a penalty 13 minutes into their game against Hearts of Oak after Fabio Gama was brought down by Nurudeen in the box.



The decision taken by referee Kennedy Padi attracted a lot of controversies as fans thought it was too harsh.



But reacting to the decision from the referee, coach Ogum stated that by the laws of the game, the decision was legitimate.



“From my technical area there was a contact and once a player has the ball and is in the penalty area and advancing towards goal and the slightest of contact can make him imbalance and lose the ball,” the Kotoko coach stated.



He added, “the player brought him down and the law says it is a penalty. Penalties are part of the game.”



The coach however rued his team’s inability to convert their chances in the game. According to him, Kotoko dominated the game but the players were in a hurry to score.



“We were in a haste to score; we created more chances that they were supposed to poke the ball into the net but they couldn’t,” he said.



“In high profile matches like this it happens and they lose their awareness but, I am happy that we dominated play and we created more goal-scoring opportunities,” Coach Ogum stated.



Watch video below











