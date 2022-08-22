The interesting reason why Mario Balotelli wears jersey number 45

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

In football, strikers are usually associated with the jersey number 9. The number has longed been viewed as the poachers' number as legendary strikers have worn it and won laurels with it.



As the number 10 is to creative midfielders, so is number 9 to strikers.



However, when Balotelli arrived at AC Milan, he couldn’t get to wear jersey number 9 because it had been taken.



Balotelli later had to settle for the jersey number 45 which has by far become one of his favourite jersey numbers to date.



Explaining his reason for wearing jersey number 45, Balotelli stated that his preference is down to superstition because four plus five makes nine.



“When I first played three or four games with Inter Milan, when I was young, I had No.45 because the numbers for young players were from No.36 to No.50.”



"I took No.45 because I was joking that four plus five is nine – and I scored in all four games. It brings me luck and that’s why I’ve always kept No.45.”



Balotelli wore the jersey number 45 at AC Milan, Inter, Man City, Liverpool and other clubs.



