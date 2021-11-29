The inside story of how Afena-Gyan was discovered by Ghanaian scouts

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

The discovery of Ghanaian football sensation Felix Afena-Gyan has become a topic of discourse after a former Chelsea scout claimed credit for spotting the talented player at tournament.



Sebastien Arnesen disclosed in an interview with Zionfelix that Afena is one of many Ghanaian talents he has discovered.



"Meanly, I focus on the elite players from Burkina Faso, from Ghana, from Ivory Coast or from everywhere. For Ghana, of course, Felix who scored two goals for AS Roma, of course, it is impressive for him. We found him together with one of the partners(in Ghana) just before the COVID. We went on a small tournament and after 10 minutes we were like 'who is this boy' and the rest is history. He plays for AS Roma first team now." he revealed.



But his claim has been disputed by renowned Ghanaian football agent Oliver Arthur who is credited with the discovery some popular Ghanaian talents.



In an interview with Asaase Radio Oliver Arthur gave an account of how two Ghanaian scouts discovered Afena-Gyan.



“I have a scouting team headed by Gideon Attoh and one other guy in Sunyani called Sammy Mintah, so I was in Italy when they called that they have seen a young guy in the Milo games who looks very promising, he said.



“So Sammy called Gideon because he is the head of the scouting team, Gideon then followed up and saw Afena-Gyan in the inter-schools competition at the Sunyani Coronation Park and immediately they saw the boy was talented.



“Afena-Gyan after completing Junior High School was sent to EuroAfrica Academy, partners of Arthur Legacy. He spent four months and then moved to Italy where he trialled at AC Milan, Sassuolo and AS Roma.



“My agency has a relationship with EuroAfrica Academy who has an Italian coach, so after the parents of Afena-Gyan agreed for us to take him, we put him in the academy after he completed school.



Oliver Arthur added that: “I watched the video of the white agent claiming he discovered Afena-Gyan, I know the agent very well because he was at a tournament I organized which the boy was part of, he saw Afena-Gyan who was then at EuroAfrica academy and straight away said the boy was good and was going to flourish in the game. He even took pictures with the boy and he had plans of moving the boy to Europe but he didn’t come to the table and I moved the boy out so for him to say he scouted the player can’t be right.”



Oliver Arthur confirmed that Afena-Gyan has been earned permanent promotion to the first team of AS Roma and is already attracting interest from some big clubs.



“Two months ago the discussion was different, it was about a certain young player coming in and will develop at the junior team of the club but it is different now as I have been informed by the sports director of Roma they want him to stay with the senior team. Already a lot of offers have been coming in for the boy, some clubs want him on loan but Roma are keen to have him stay on,” Arthur concluded.



