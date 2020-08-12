Press Releases of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: felix e. mantey

The indiscipline on the part of WASSCE students, evidence of falling standard of education

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has taken notice of recent videos going viral on social media and other media platforms where some students from various schools in the country who are taking part in the 2020 schools certificate examination (WASSCE), of the West African Examination Council insulting and making other disparaging comments about the President.



The PPP unequivocally condemns the attitude of the students involved. No one interested in the future of our nation should encourage such un-Ghanaian like behaviour. In our Ghanaian tradition, we respect the elderly most especially where such elders are in positions of leadership.



Not withstanding these, the recent behaviours of our youth in schools could be laid at the door steps of the current administration for supervising falling standards of education in the country. We should understand that Free SHS is not a replacement for quality education where students are expected to learn social virtues that borders on morality and courtesies.



Instead of making our schools an environment for socialization that promote the career aspirations of the youth, a place of training, empowerment and acquisition of knowledge, various government actors are using the schools for political activities and influencing students to be involved in political campaign activities. More worrying is the use of Free SHS as a tool for complacency in the development of the child where government has assumed the responsibility of providing students with past questions instead of allowing instructors in our schools to prepare them properly.



In addition, it has emerged, government functionaries supplied schools with mock papers which contain the images of the president and that of some members of parliament in the camp of the ruling government. Such compromises are clear signals for students to misbehave due to the nature of politics done in this country.



It should be emphasized that, doing party politics on our second cycle institutions should not be condoned and GES must crack the whip on any political party engaging in such acts in accordance with their own code of ethics and regulations. The result of the activities of these political leaders in our schools is the attitude shown by some of these students. We don’t want such experiences to continue any longer to further jeopardize the falling standard of education in the country which will affect our future human capacity.



The PPP wish to further reiterate that, when we win power in the December 7th 2020 elections, we will provide quality education for every Ghanaian child. We will standardize school facilities from kindergarten to senior high schools with libraries, toilets, classrooms, kitchen and housing for teachers, playgrounds, etc to facilitate teaching and learning, and ensure free and compulsory education in public schools from kindergarten to senior high school including computer training, vocational and technical training and more importantly a comprehensive sports programme to instill discipline and promote better health for our students.



We wish to implore on all stakeholders to seek appropriate mechanisms to address the current challenges facing the standard of education in our schools through consultations and dialogue in order to protect our students from people who want to win power at all cost at the detriment of the future of these students.

