The heartbreaking story of the ex-Kotoko player who committed suicide in Germany over marital issues

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the younger generation of Asante Kotoko supporters, the name Osei Bonsu may not ring a bell but for those fortunate enough to have witnessed the Joe Debrah era, the name Osei Bonsu strikes memories of a man who once flew on the right flank for the club and earned the nickname ‘Africa’ for his prowess.



As has become a feature of Ghana’s football industry, most players after retirement seek sojourn abroad where they hustle and work to feed their families and keep themselves afloat. Osei Bonsu after his football career settled in Germany.



In the European country, Osei Bonsu married but like any other union, issues arose from the relationship.



Unfortunately for Osei Bonsu, the issues degenerated into a situation where the German police had to be involved and asked him to vacate his residence for some days to allow his angry wife to cool down.



In the course of packing out of his house, Africa committed suicide by diving out of the window of a story building which, according to Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah, was very tall.



“His in-law’s house was close. The police had instructed Africa to leave the house for four days to see how the lady will behave. Silas came in to help. He is also a former Kotoko player. So they were packing his stuff. A policeman was present to supervise the whole thing.



“Africa will remove the stuff and pass it on to Silas who will put it down. The last item he removed, he watched Silas and looked down. The policeman had turned to look at the things. Immediately after he did that, Africa sneaked into the window and threw himself from the story building which is quite tall.



“Africa once held a get-together so I was there. I stood in the hall and said that anyone who fell off the building was going to die. Little did I know that it was going to be Africa. He was a winger for Asante Kotoko,” he recounted sadly.



His story was corroborated by ace journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah who conducted the interview. Kwaku Yeboah said he was shocked and sad when he heard of the story.



Watch Joe Debrah's narration from 1-hour mark







Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











KPE/BOG