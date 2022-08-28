The game against Ghana will be tough - Super Eagles B coach Salisu Yusuf

Sports News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Super Eagles B coach Salisu Yusuf has stated that the game against the Black Galaxies will be tough but his lads will try their best to go home with a win.



The first leg of the tie will take place at Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, 28th August, while return fixture is scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 3rd September.



The winner qualifies for the 7th African Nations Championship finals to be staged in Algeria early next year.



"I wish we could play another of such tough test game before our departure to Ghana. The game (vs Plateau United) enabled me to access the readiness of the players and put them in good shape for the game in Ghana. And I must say I am impressed with what I saw in the team," he said.



“The game against Ghana will be tough and we have to be at our best to be able to get a result. We want to be at CHAN and try to win it, that is why we are going all out to ensure that we get a result in Ghana and return home to finish the job. It’s a Herculean task and we are up for it,"



“The Ghanaian team, having played a two legged qualifying matches against Benin republic and only recently returned from a training tour of Europe, are ahead of us in terms of preparations but we have the quality and character to emerge victorious,'' he ended.