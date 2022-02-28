The game against Burnley was scrappy - Jeffery Schlupp

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Jeffrey Schlupp, a midfielder for Crystal Palace, has stated that the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Selhurst Park on Saturday was scrappy.



In a first half controlled by Crystal Palace, the Black Stars midfielder opened the score for the Eagles.



However, a careless second half by the Eagles resulted in an own goal by Luka Milvejevic.



After the game the midfielder reacted to the 1-1 draw:



“We went 1-0 up in the first-half and started the second-half really sloppy. They scored the goal and I thought it was a bit of a scrappy game in the end and a well-earned point," said Schlupp after the game.



“I thought we started well," he reflected. “We started on the front foot, had a couple of half-chances, some good moments and managed to get the goal we wanted. I think we probably needed to try and kill the game off in the first-half, to be honest.



“We had some good moments. In the second-half of course we had some good chances but I thought it was probably a bit of a 50/50 second-half and a draw was a fair result.



“We worked so hard for it in the first-half and to come out and start the second-half the way we did is not acceptable. We got punished straight await. We know what the Premier League is like and what Burnley are going to bring and they came up for it and it was a good battle in the end."