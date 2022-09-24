The game against Brazil was not a good match - Inaki Williams

Sports News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana in the 3-0 defeat against Brazil on Friday evening in Le Havre, France.



The Bilbao striker came on in right after halftime to try and get Ghana a goal. He made three shots, six accurate passes, and two recoveries.



After the game he spoke to 3Sports, he stated that he was really happy to play for Ghana and will work hard to put Ghana at the top.



"Yeah it was not a good match because Brazil is a good team. I think the second half Ghana is to be Ghana, this is the line to continue and I am very happy to stay here,"



"I am very happy, my parents are very happy, my grandpa is very happy Ghana is jumping to me and I am very very happy. The match is not good but I am going to put everything to put Ghana at the top."