The first university in Islam was in a mosque – Tamale Sheikh

Religion of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Muslim cleric from Tamale, in the Northern region of Ghana, Dr. Mohammed Awal Issah, has said that the significance of a mosque goes beyond it just being a place of worship.



He explained that in the true sense, in Islam, mosque also signify a place of learning and as such, the first university in Islam was actually established in the place of worship.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Hajia Safia Yakubu Masjid (mosque) at Adenta in Accra, the Sheikh stated that the mosques served as the training grounds for the likes of Abu Bakr, who was one of Prophet Muhammed’s closest friends.



“A mosque is not only a place to prostrate. A mosque in Islam represents a university. The first university in Islam was in the (sic) mosque and that was where people like Abu Bakr, Omar, Osman and other people graduated. So, the mosque is not only a place that we come together to pray but also to learn and exchange the problems of others, to get to know what others are passing through so that we can show concern for other human beings,” he said.



Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Awal Issah also explained that some of the benefits of any Muslim building a mosque for Allah is a way of that person securing a befitting place of abode for him or herself in paradise.



He however stated that it is not a must for all Muslims to take up the role of building mosques during their lifetimes.



“Whoever builds a mosque for Allah, Allah will also establish a very abode for that person in paradise. So, really, for a Muslim, in making an attempt to establish a mosque, maybe by donating a plot for instance, or supporting in any means, that means your intention is to receive blessings from Allah.



“So, believing a mosque, or supporting the establishment of a mosque in any means, is a very great thing to all Muslims. But it is not a must that all Muslims should come out and build a mosque,” he added.



The Hajia Safia Yakubu Masjid is estimated to have cost between GH¢500,000 to GH¢600,000 and was single-handedly built by Alhaji Saani Mohammed Yakubu, the Country Director of ActionAid, based in Congo DRC.