The first Black Stars captain was from Hearts of Oak – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

The former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has revealed that the first player to captain Ghana’s men senior national team was a Hearts of Oak player.



Ghana’s men senior national team, often referred to as the Black Stars was formed in the 1950s before the country gained its independence.



Although the team never competed in any major tournaments till the 1960s, they engaged in a number of friendly matches.



The Black Stars toured England playing a number of football clubs during their visit to UK.



In its early years, the player who captained Ghana’s team was 21-year-old Chris Briandt.



According to Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Briandt was one of Ghana’s talented players who played for Hearts of Oak and led the Black Stars during their visit to England.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe stated that Hearts of Oak has played significant roles over the last 110 years of existence.



He said, “Hearts of Oak has played a number of key roles in the formation of modern football.”



Adding, “The first ever visit to England by a Ghanaian side to play in England before Independence, the key players were from Hearts of Oak.”



“The captain for that 11 that went to England to play various English clubs was Chris Briandt, he the first person to captain the Black Stars. He was one of the best footballers we ever had,” Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe stated.



Chris Briandt lived a calm life after retirement and died in the year 2008.







