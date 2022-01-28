The downfall of the Black Stars is Andre Ayew - Wilberforce Mfum

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars player Wilberforce Mfum has blamed Ghana's early exit from the African Cup of Nations on captain Andre Ayew.



He says that if Ghana had played with Comoros with 11 men as to the 10 they ended up with Ghana would have qualified to the next round.



Captain Andre Ayew was shown a red card after an Andre Ayew challenge on Comoros goalkeeper which was deemed a red card offence after a Video Assistant Review.



Ghana played for more than 60 minutes with ten men and ended up losing 3-2 to the minnows Comoros.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Kotoko star attributed the Black Stars early AFCON exit to captain Andre Ayew.



“When Ghana exited the tournament, I wasn’t worried. The downfall of the Black Stars is Andre Ayew because of that horrible challenge on Comoros goalkeeper. Playing with ten men is not easy though some teams are able to win with such number but our players are not committed at all”



“In match one could clearly tell from the facial expressions of the players that the spirit and zeal of the players have left, forcing them to play anyhow during matches. So I knew the team will not win matches” he added.