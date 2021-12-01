The deadliest place in Ghana is the stadium- Saddick Adams reacts to referee assault

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Top Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has heavily criticised Ghana Football Association(GFA) and the various security for not instituting measures to guarantee safety at match venues.



Saddick's comment is a reaction to a viral video of Soccer Intecllectuals' goalkeeper, Selina Abalansa physically abusing referee, Cynthia Anaful during a Women's Super Cup game.



Abalansa assaulted the referee in a match that her side lost 2-0 to Prisons Ladies.



The incident occurred on November 28, 2021 but the Ghana Football Association is yet to take any action on the matter.



Speaking on his Floodlight Sports show, Saddick Adams said the most fatal place in the country is the stadium.



"One of the deadliest places in Ghana is the stadium. She should be banned for life. I don't know why we have not to heard anything as of now. Because these things are disgraceful to the country... There should be a statement from Soccer intellectuals on the player because she does not have any justification or explanation." he said.



In the viral video, policemen who were present at the Madina AstroTurf run onto the pitch to restore calm and ensure a continuation of the match.



The ace sports journalist thinks the culprit did not deserve to be pleaded.



"Sometimes I don't understand police because someone has done this thing and you walk on the field to plead with her to stop? No one cares about what happens in the country unless it has distorted our image for long," he added.