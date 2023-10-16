The crucial role of digital literacy in education and economic advancement

Business Features of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: MEST

September’s edition of EdTech Monday's show provided a critical exploration of the theme, "Accelerating Digital Literacy to Benefit Education Systems in Africa."



For this compelling discussion, a group of experts from various sectors within the country’s education and technology industries emphasized the crucial importance of promoting digital literacy in Ghana. Their discussion revolved around the idea that digital literacy is not only fundamental for personal development but also holds the key to propelling Ghana's economy to unprecedented heights.



The panel was composed of notable figures, including Winnie N.L. Dzidonu, Senior Manager for Digital Platforms at MTN; Adwoa Fosua, Executive Director of Women's Haven Africa; and Ama Sackey, Growth Marketing Lead at ALX Ghana (The Room). Together, they delved into various aspects of digital literacy, its potential benefits, existing opportunities, and the challenges faced within the digital literacy landscape in Ghana and across the African continent.



Ama Sackey stressed the urgency of creating awareness about digital literacy, acknowledging that while many individuals possess digital literacy skills, there are still those who remain uninformed. She underscored that raising awareness would not only dispel misconceptions about the digital world but also boost employment opportunities, thereby enhancing the nation's economy.



Adwoa Fosua passionately argued that digital literacy has evolved from being a luxury to becoming an educational necessity. She underscored that it has transformed into the "fourth literacy," an integral component of Ghana's education system. Fosua pointed out that, in addition to reading, writing, and math, literacy now encompasses the ability to access and produce digital information. In the ever-evolving landscape of education, digital literacy stands as the foundation for progress.



Winnie N.L. Dzidonu shed light on the potential of educational campaigns to address the challenges faced by the educational sector, particularly in rural areas.



She noted that bridging the digital literacy gap would enhance educational accessibility and inspire entrepreneurial ambitions among the population. The message from the September edition of EdTech Monday was abundantly clear: digital literacy is not a mere option for Ghana but an absolute imperative. By illuminating individuals about the significance of digital literacy, Ghana can pave the way for a brighter future. In this future, education becomes the driving force behind economic development, empowering its citizens to thrive in the digital era. The need for action is undeniable: Ghana must fully embrace digital literacy to unlock its boundless potential.



EdTech Mondays, an initiative by the Mastercard Foundation's Regional Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT, aims to combat youth unemployment in Africa by promoting equitable access to quality education and advancing the integration of technology in educational policies and practices across the continent.



Partnering with MEST Africa, a pan-African technology institution, the Mastercard Foundation brings EdTech Monday to the forefront of the educational discourse on the last Monday of every month



