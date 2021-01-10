Religion of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: GNA

The company you keep will affect your breakthrough - Pastor

Reverend Dr. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church, says one’s ability to experience breakthroughs in life largely depends on the quality of company a person keeps.



“Who you follow determines what follows you. The company you keep determines what accompanies you. If you change those you follow and attach yourself with the right people, your life will change and you will experience breakthroughs,” he said.



Rev. Bempah quoted Proverbs 13:20, saying, “Walk with the wise and become wise; associate with fools and get in trouble.”



He said the choice of friends some people kept had brought many regrets and led them to many troubles such as imprisonments, spiritual attacks, and even death.



“Don’t hang around friends or political parties; but rather, hang around God. Men will come and go but God never changes; He will continue to remain the same forever.”



Rev. Bempah said Christians should endeavor to follow every instruction from God with unwavering devotion if they wanted to experience breakthroughs, adding that, “God will not take anything from you. He rather wants to give you everything. Every word of God is solely for your profiting.”



He said for God’s children to consistently stay on top and remain relevant in the world, they needed to enrich their knowledge base through reading the Bible, books, and listening to God’s word.



“If you don’t know more than they do, you can’t accomplish more than they do.”



Rev. Bempah encouraged members of the Church to live in love, treat all people equally, and be at peace with everyone regardless of race, social standing, or educational background.



He said the reason why God blessed people was for them to provide help to the underprivileged in society and that God would enrich people to bless others only when they started loving them as Christ did.