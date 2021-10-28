The coach believed in me, I didn't want to prove him wrong - Felix Afena-Gyan after Serie A debut

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Youngster Felix Afena-Gyan thanked AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho for handing him his senior professional debut in their Serie A 2-1 win at Cagliari and says: "I didn't want to prove him wrong."



The 18-year-old was subbed on early in the second half as the Giallorossi searched for an equalizer after going 1-0 down.



He replaced Mathias Vina.



Afena-Gyan flanked Tammy Abraham in attack for the remainder of the game and operated from the left.



Roma equalized through Roger Ibanez and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini drilled in a superb free-kick for the match-winner.



"First of all, I will like to say thank you to Roma and everyone for the opportunity they gave me. I am very happy," he told AS Roma TV.



"The coach believed in me that's why he sent me to the field and due to that, I didn't want to prove him wrong or prove myself wrong."



"So I need to work hard and have a strong mentality and give my best on the field to support the team."



