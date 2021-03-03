Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chilling account of how Aduana Stars defender allegedly killed a police officer

Farouk Adams is in the grips of the police

Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams is in the grips of the police after allegedly knocking down a police officer at Wamfie in the Bono Region on Monday, March 1, 2021.



Details emerging indicate that the police officer Constable Amos Maatey who was on night duty was riding a motorbike to go purchase mosquito repellent when the incident occurred.



Angel FM’s Saddick Adams reports that the officer died instantly but Farouk failed to turn in himself to the police.



The police, through their investigations, discovered that the car belonged to the player and arrested him.



The player is expected to be arraigned before the Wamfie Magistrate Court today, March 3, 2021.



Farouk’s situation with Aduana



Farouk Adams, according to reports, not contracted to Aduana as his agreement with the team has expired.



The defender, however, opted to play for the Ogya Boys as a sign of loyalty after their defensive problems were exposed in the early part of the season.



Saddick Adams adds that Farouk had secured a deal with a club in the United States of America and was due to travel in the coming days.



As things stand, the deal is off and Farouk will face prosecution for allegedly killing the police officer.



