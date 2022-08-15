The calculations: How Ghana can miraculously qualify to quarter final of U-20 Women's World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Fellow Ghanaians, we have another work of mathematics and ‘Ifs’ on our hands so kindly grab your calculators, and let's figure out how the Black Princesses can advance to the next round of the 2022 Women’s Under-20 World Cup.



After two games, the team sit bottom of Group D with zero points and a goal deficit of five.



In their first game against the United States of America, the Black Princesses conceded three goals. The second game against Japan saw an improvement in the scoreline as they swallowed only two.



As things stand, Ghana have 0 point and minus five goals but have a slim window of qualification after the Netherlands beat the United States 3-0 in the group game.



Whiles Japan have secured promotion after winning their opening two matches, the second qualification spot is up for grabs as both the Netherlands and the United States have three-point each.



For Ghana to qualify, Coach Fokuo’s ladies will have to beat the Netherlands by at least six goals and hope that Japan beat the United States in the other group game.



This task appears to be a tall order as the team has scored no goal in the tournament and showed no sign of scoring more.



Barring a miracle of unprecedented degree, Ghana will be exiting the tournament at the group stages and come home.



