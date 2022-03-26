‘The booing I think is for me’ – Otto Addo defends hardworking Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Jordan Ayew booed during substitution



Black Stars held to a goalless draw by Super Eagles



Otto Addo defends the performance of his team



Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has responded to negative public reaction about the performance of Jordan Ayew during the Black Stars World Cup qualifier play-off against Nigeria.



The Crystal Palace striker was booed by a section of the packed stadium when he was being substituted in the second half of the game.



But responding to the incident during the post-match press conference, Otto Addo, defended his lead striker’s performance on the night.



Asked whether he felt the boos were for him or Jordan and what he made of it, he responded:



“The booing I think is for me, no problem. I think it’s normal, Jordan played well, had a very good performance, especially in the first half.



“A lot of one against ones…at the end, I don’t know if they don’t see it but he was tired and what they might not know…we watch a lot of matches, me and my squad…. and I think we know what each of them is capable of,” he stressed.



The match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ended in a goalless draw with the return fixture slated for the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja coming Tuesday. The winner over the two legs will pick one of five African slots for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



