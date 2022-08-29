You are here: HomeSports2022 08 29Article 1612196

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

The bizarre reason Paul Pogba and brother have been trending on social media

French footballer of Guinean descent, Paul Pogba has been up in the trends on social media following a bizarre story of how his own brother, Matthias Pogba allegedly tried to blackmail and extort money from him.

Earlier on Sunday, August 29, 2022, a video of Mathias Pogba who is also a footballer threatening to expose his brother for allegedly doing a number of things he considered to be evil and illegal.

"If I make this video, I believe that the French, Italian, English, Spanish supporters, which means the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more, the French team and Juventus, my brother's teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things, in order to decide, in full knowledge of the facts, if he really deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public,” he said, in words translated from French.

“There will be many elements and testimonies to confirm my words. All of this is likely to be explosive and make a lot of noise."

Shortly after the allegations hit social media, Paul Pogba issued a press statement in which he disclosed that there have been attempts by some people including his brother to blackmail him.

“Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social media are unfortunately no surprise,” the statement read. “They are in addition to threats and group-organized extortion attempts against Paul Pogba. The relevant authorities in Italy and France were contacted a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Reports in France indicate that the Police have begun an investigation into reports of blackmail and extortion against Paul Pogba.

Franceinfo reports that Pogba’s ‘big brother and childhood friends have been named in the investigations as suspects.

