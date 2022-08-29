The bizarre reason Paul Pogba and brother have been trending on social media

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

French footballer of Guinean descent, Paul Pogba has been up in the trends on social media following a bizarre story of how his own brother, Matthias Pogba allegedly tried to blackmail and extort money from him.



Earlier on Sunday, August 29, 2022, a video of Mathias Pogba who is also a footballer threatening to expose his brother for allegedly doing a number of things he considered to be evil and illegal.



"If I make this video, I believe that the French, Italian, English, Spanish supporters, which means the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more, the French team and Juventus, my brother's teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things, in order to decide, in full knowledge of the facts, if he really deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public,” he said, in words translated from French.



“There will be many elements and testimonies to confirm my words. All of this is likely to be explosive and make a lot of noise."



Shortly after the allegations hit social media, Paul Pogba issued a press statement in which he disclosed that there have been attempts by some people including his brother to blackmail him.



“Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social media are unfortunately no surprise,” the statement read. “They are in addition to threats and group-organized extortion attempts against Paul Pogba. The relevant authorities in Italy and France were contacted a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”



Reports in France indicate that the Police have begun an investigation into reports of blackmail and extortion against Paul Pogba.



Franceinfo reports that Pogba’s ‘big brother and childhood friends have been named in the investigations as suspects.



Read the reactions below







Paul Pogba’s mum will be in a state of shock I guess — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 29, 2022

This breaking Paul Pogba story is INSANE. ???????? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 28, 2022

Paul Pogba never takes a break… he is always in the news — Don (@Opresii) August 28, 2022

Paul Pogba claims that in a bid to put pressure on him to give in to their €13m blackmail attempts, the gang told him they would leak that the Juventus player asked a witch doctor in his family circle to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappé, which Pogba denies. https://t.co/1nGap3k7PC — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 28, 2022

The Pogba family is falling apart…it’s sad how things are going. — Don (@Opresii) August 28, 2022

Mathias Pogba accuses brother Paul of lying to Italian authorities:



"When you are famous the world is with you, the authorities listen more attentively. But that doesn't put you above the law, the police aren't your minions!" https://t.co/FqbLJFDPsq — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 28, 2022

Pogba story is so sad man. Your own blood turning on you like that, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone???? — Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) August 28, 2022

Recap | Paul Pogba has told authorities that he has been subjected to an attempted €13m blackmail by his brother Mathias & a gang.



Mathias claims Paul wants to send him to prison & that Paul ordered a witchdoctor to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappé. https://t.co/1nGap3k7PC — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 28, 2022

Apart from childhood friends, one of the alleged gang members is his brother Mathias Pogba.



They have attempted to intimidate him on various occasions, even visiting him at Juventus’ training center. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 28, 2022

Between extortion attempts involving Pogba, Benzema and Valbuena, the French national team feels like a season of Lupin. https://t.co/DgS7BnpPcT — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) August 28, 2022

Adebayor’s own family situation is similar to this Pogba one. Back in 2015 he wrote a lengthy Facebook post about it https://t.co/oXIeny8l1I pic.twitter.com/Gz0KXEBnqi — ???????????????? (@F1avs) August 28, 2022

Souness turning Mathias Pogba against his brother pic.twitter.com/44u6YXIut7 — Awais (@misterrhussainn) August 28, 2022

???? Paul Pogba told police he kicked a childhood friend out of his Manchester home in January when he found out the friend stole €200k from him via a credit card transaction.



(Source: @gffn) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 28, 2022

Pogba's brother, Mathias Pogba reportedly collabo with a gang to blackmail his brother, Paul Pogba for €13m.



Adebayor experienced it & Osimhen is dealing with one as well.



Once the family sees the flow, they believe they should be leaving like the person earning the money. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 28, 2022