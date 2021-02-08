Press Releases of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Vivo Energy

The big news is here! New shell fuels portfolio with DYNAFLEX technology

Ben Hassan Ouattara, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana

Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell Licensee, has announced the biggest fuel portfolio launch ever in Ghana. The entire new Shell fuels portfolio, (Shell V-Power, Shell FuelSave Unleaded and Shell FuelSave Diesel) is now designed to enhance engine efficiency as Shell’s new fuels contain exclusive DYNAFLEX Technology.



This new formulation helps clean and protect key components in vehicle engines, leading to better engine efficiency and performance. The fuels are designed to work with both modern as well as older vehicles.



Shell is constantly evolving its fuel products in line with modern vehicle engine innovations and customer needs. The reformulation of all fuels across the entire portfolio is Shell’s biggest change in formulation. Shell’s new and advanced fuels are the result of extensive testing – over 3 million kilometres and more than 170 cars.



Speaking at the launch of the new range of fuels, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara, emphasized the drive that the organisation has to constantly offer its customers the very best at Shell service stations.



“We place customers at the heart of everything we do, and we aim to make their life’s journeys better. Our new Shell fuels help to clean and protect car engines, making them more efficient. These advanced Shell fuels are available all over Ghana and are also available to our commercial customers. We believe it is not just where you go, but also how you go that matters.”



“The launch of these fuels is under the platform GO WELL, which champions a positive and energised attitude to journeys and reminds customers that Shell supports them to keep exploring and living lives rich with experience.



Our customers will have the opportunity to engage with our teams at Shell service stations countrywide and learn more about the efficiency that DYNAFLEX Technology is bringing to their vehicles.”



Mr. Ouattara added, “We invite motorists to experience the benefits of our new fuels, enhanced with our latest DYNAFLEX Technology, so that they can enjoy better journeys on the road.



Whenever our customers visit our stations and walk into our convenience retail outlets; whether they need assistance, or are looking for a place to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate, we aim to be there for them. Whatever car you drive, wherever you are going, visit a Shell station to get the new fuels designed for efficiency and GO WELL.”



The Special Guest of Honour, Reverend Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee in her speech commended Vivo Energy for being the benchmark for innovation, quality and safety within the oil marketing industry and urged the company to continue to drive innovation, the industry to meet the changing needs of consumers.



Shell FuelSave Unleaded and Diesel fuels are available at Shell service stations nationwide from today, and also available to industrial customers and commercial fleet owners through Vivo Energy Ghana Commercial Sales team. The new Shell V-Power fuel is available in selected Shell service stations in Ghana.



