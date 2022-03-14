The best and worst of Africans players abroad

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Different African stars were in action across the weekend in different leagues and some, unfortunately, found themselves writing unwanted history.



Too Good: Thomas Partey



The Ghana midfielder inspired Arsenal to a 2-0 Premier League victory against Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.



The 28-year-old, who came into the game after being named the best Arsenal player for the month of February, rose highest to head home a powerful header delivered by Gabriel Martinelli and put the Gunners ahead in the 12th minute.



Partey almost scored his second few minutes later after his right-footed effort rattled the woodwork but his opener inspired the North London side to their fifth straight victory in the top-flight after Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.



The Black Star has now scored two Premier League goals since moving to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid.



Too Bad: Mohammed Salisu



Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu endured a difficult game to forget as Southampton suffered a 2-1 Premier League defeat against struggling Watford at Saint Mary's Stadium on Sunday.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian international was at fault for the Hornets opener after his weak back pass intended for goalkeeper Fraser Forster was intercepted by Colombian star Cucho Hernandez to give his side the lead.



Hernandez then made it 2-0 after connecting to Juraj Kucka’s cross with a cool volley from inside the box before Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled a goal back for the Saints but it was not enough as they suffered their third straight defeat in the league.



Too Good: Victor Osimhen



Nigeria international Victor Osimhen was the hero for Napoli after his brace handed them a 2-1 Serie A victory against Hellas Verona on Sunday.



The 23-year-old put the Parthenopeans ahead at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi after being set up by Matteo Politano in the 14th minute. With 20 minutes left to the final whistle, the African player doubled the advantage for Luciano Spalletti’s team, sweeping the ball home after Giovanni Di Lorenzo put him through.



Osimhen, who has so far in this campaign scored nine top-flight goals from 19 appearances, did, however, not finish the game as he was withdrawn for Andrea Petagna in the 90th minute.



Too Bad: Yves Bissouma



The Mali international endured a frustrating game as Brighton & Hove Albion suffered their ninth defeat of the season after going down 2-0 against Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at Falmer Stadium on Saturday.



It was Luis Diaz, who put the visiting side ahead in the 19th minute before Egypt international Mohamed Salah grabbed the second from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.



Bissouma was cautioned for a yellow card by referee Michael Dean after a clumsy foul on Senegal star Sadio Mane and he was later withdrawn for Danny Welbeck in the 66th minute.



Too Good: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



The Gabon international continued with his impressive run in the Spanish top-flight with another goal as Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 La Liga win against Osasuna on Sunday.



The former Arsenal captain scored the third goal for the Blaugrana in the 27th minute after being teed up by Ousmane Dembele and in doing so, he became the second-fastest Barcelona player to score five La Liga goals in the 21st century.



Since arriving in the January transfer window, Aubameyang has scored five goals in six league matches and he has now joined Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o (in 2004) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (in 2009) as the fastest players to reach five goals in their first six appearances for Barcelona in the competition.



Too good: Taiwo Awoniyi



The Super Eagle was back among the goals as Union Berlin secured a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart in a Bundesliga match on Saturday.



The 24-year-old put Union Berlin ahead from the penalty spot in the 41st minute but a late equaliser from Sasa Kalajdzic on the stroke of full-time denied the hosts maximum points at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.



Awoniyi has so far in this season scored 11 top-flight goals from 23 appearances after raking in 1578 minutes of play time.



Too Good: Cyriel Dessers



Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers was on target as Feyenoord recorded a 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle in an Eredivisie match at Mac Park Stadium on Sunday.



With the fixture headed for a 1-1 draw, the 27-year-old forward popped up with a goal in the 77th minute to help his side collect maximum points against their bottom-placed opponents.



After notching against PEC Zwolle, the Nigerian has now scored in three straight games, having found the back of the net against Groningen on March 5 in the Eredivisie before adding another against Partizan in the Uefa Europa Conference League on March 10.