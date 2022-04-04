The best and worst of African players abroad

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: goal.com

Whereas Kelechi Iheanacho helped Leicester City pick up a point at Old Trafford against Manchester United, his counterpart Alex Iwobi’s lack of concentration denied Everton a point against West Ham.



Too Good: Kelechi Iheanacho



The Nigerian was on the scoresheet as Leicester City drew 1-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



Iheanacho scored the first goal of the game in the 63rd minute before it was cancelled out by Fred's strike three minutes later.



This was his 36th Premier League goal, with only four other Nigerian players managing more (Yakubu 95, Nwankwo Kanu 54, Efan Ekoku 52, and Shola Ameobi 43).



Too Bad: Edouard Mendy



Mendy was in goal as Chelsea suffered a 4-1 defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge.



The Blues have now conceded four or more goals in the Premier League at home to a newly-promoted side for just the second time - also 2-5 against West Brom in April 2021 - both occasions under Thomas Tuchel.



It was also the second time that Chelsea have lost by three or more goals in a Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge, after a 0-3 defeat to Arsenal in April 1997.



Too Good: Sebastien Haller



The Ivorian forward was involved as Ajax defeated Groningen 3-1 to maintain a four-point gap at the top of the Eredivisie table.



However, Haller was substituted in the 71st minute for Adjei Brobbey as his side won by a comfortable margin.



Too Bad: Alex Iwobi



Iwobi’s lack of concentration in the second half allowed West Ham to strike the winning goal at London Stadium.



He could not collect Michael Keane’s pass and, after West Ham’s Pablo Fornals had played Michail Antonio through on goal, Jordan Pickford could only divert his shot to Jarrod Bowen, who scored with a simple finish.



The result meant the Hammers completed their first league double over Everton since the 1972-73 season.



Too Bad: Terem Moffi



The Nigerian scored his fifth goal of the season for Lorient, who suffered a huge defeat at the hands of PSG.



His 58th-minute goal ended up denying Mauricio Pochettino’s charges a clean sheet. Moffi came off in the 77th minute when Quentin Boisgard was introduced.