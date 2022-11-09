The bench did the magic for us – Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko after win over Medeama

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko says his outfit won their clash with Medeama from the bench.



The Dade boys inflicted a 1-0 win over the Yellow and Mauves in matchday 5 of the Ghana Prmeir League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.



Yussif Razak strike in the 80th minute mark secured all points at stake for the home team.



Speaking after the game, Yaw Preko was of the opinion his side won the game from the substitute bench.



“I think in the beginning; we didn’t start well. We played against a very good side, I knew Medeama will come here and control the face of the game. It was a bit scrappy in the first half, they controlled the game though we had a couple of chances we should buried them”



“I told my players that if we keep on missing chances, gradually they will gain confidence and start to take control because we know they have a good trainer. Fortunately for us, the first half ended 0-0, then when we went back to the drawing board, I decided to make some positional changes and as usual, like always, the bench always help and they did the magic for us”



Great Olympics are 3rd on the league log with 11 points after 5 matches into the Ghana Premier League campaign.