The agenda is to beat Ethiopia and South Africa - Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Milovan Rajevac said he is not ready to drop points in Ghana’s remaining games in the World Cup qualifiers



• Ghana will play Ethiopia away and host South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium



• The Black Stars are second on the Group G table in the World Cup qualifies



Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has promised to go all out in Ghana’s upcoming games against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The Black Stars left the shores of Ghana to South Africa with 24 players for their matchday five FIFA World Cup qualifiers games against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Orlando Pirates Stadium.



Ghana will be playing Ethiopia at the Orlando Pirates Stadium on Thursday, November 11, because the Confederation of African Football has placed a ban on the Bahir Dar Stadium.



The team will return to Ghana to host the South Africans at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021, and has targeted wins in the final two games of Group G.



“We really hope to qualify for the World Cup. This is our agenda, and every person here, everyone in the football association, technical team, and the players are all working towards the same thing,” he said as quoted by myjoyonline.



Ghana needs to avoid a defeat in their remaining two games to qualify to the playoffs stage of the FIFA World Cup qualification.



