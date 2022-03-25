The World Cup playoff against Ghana is a 'war' - NFF President Amaju Pinnick

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mr. Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, stated on Wednesday that the football governing body is treating the two matches between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana with all seriousness and described the games as 'war'



“Of course, we are not the ones going into the field. But the arrangements we put in place will, to a large extent, determine the spirit with which the players will enter the pitch. All our arrangements must be flawless and without sloppiness. It is a FIFA World Cup ticket at stake, so we must give it our all," he said.



“Whatever efforts we have been making to ensure seamless movement to and fro, as well as accommodation of our contingent at major matches, must be doubled for the match in Kumasi. Nigerians don’t want to hear any story; they only want to see the World Cup ticket.” he added.



The Super Eagles departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja aboard a chartered Air Peace aircraft and arrived on Thursday morning, the team will return to Abuja immediately after the match on Friday evening.



