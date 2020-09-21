Press Releases of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: TCL Ghana

The Rush is on with up to 30% discount on all TCL products

30% discount on all TCL products starting on Monday, 21st to Friday, 25th September 2020

It is getting exciting this week with the TCL MAD RUSH promo starting Monday, 21st to Friday, 25th September 2020 in all TCL showrooms across the country.



With up to 30% discount on all TCL products, customers are being given the opportunity to own the coveted 4K hands-free voice control Android TV’s at giveaway prices.



TCL P715 Series is a hands-free voice control android TV model with 4 microphone receivers to ensure exceptional reception and range, so you can control totally hands free. It’s available in 43”, 55” and 65” sizes and goes for ¢ 2100, ¢3300, ¢5100 respectively, making customers save a staggering ¢400, ¢700, ¢900 respectively during this promo.



The C815 SERIES is a 4K QLED Android TV with built-in subwoofer, Onkyo Integrated Soundbar, 4K UHD, HDR10+, Hands-Free Voice Control, Dolby Vision + Atmos, being offered for only ¢4900.



TCL is also offering good discounts and free installation on its air conditioners covered by 3 years warranty, 3 star energy rated efficiency, stylish design with copper pipes at cool prices of ¢ 1399 for 1.5HP, ¢ 1750 for 2.0 HP and ¢2500 for 2.5 HP from its original prices of ¢ 1600, ¢2000 and ¢2800 respectively.







There is nationwide delivery available for those who wish to order from the comfort of their homes. Consumers can visit www.tclghana.com for a complete list of offers from TCL and to place an order or call 0202698398 / 0546257983/ 0596913298 for enquires.



TCL has branches in Accra opposite Melcom Plus in the North Industrial Area, Darkuman Junction adjacent TECNO, Lapaz near the main traffic light. In Kumasi, TCL is opposite Odike Ventures in the Best Point building, Adum, In Takoradi TCL is located at the Market Circle adjacent the post office.







In Tamale, TCL is located opposite the Forsmuel Shopping Center and in HO, opposite the main lorry station.



The RUSH is on!!! #tclMadRush.

