The Prosecutor's Office asks for two years in prison for fan who racially insulted Inaki Williams in 2020

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Hate Crimes Prosecutor has requested two years in prison for an Espanyol supporter accused of screaming racist insults towards Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams during a League match at the Cornella-El Prat stadium in January 2020.



The prosecutor attributes to the accused a crime against fundamental rights and public liberties, in his method of injuring people's dignity for racist reasons and against moral integrity, for which he also asks for a fine of 5,475 euros, and that he cannot enter any football stadium or teach sports or free time for the next five years.



In fact, the prosecutor emphasizes that the racist insults occurred before the 27,318 attendees who had come to the blue and white stadium and before a television audience estimated at almost 210,000 spectators, in addition to a "massive" number of listeners who could hear them on the radio.



In its brief, the Prosecutor's Office requests that the case be filed for a second defendant for these racist chants, since in his case during the investigation insufficient evidence of criminality on his part has been obtained. An investigation was also commissioned by the Mossos d'Esquadra, which managed to identify the alleged perpetrators of the insults after examining the images from the security cameras and thanks to the information provided by the RCD Espanyol on the owners of the towns where the insults came from.