The Premier League season has been 'very exciting' - Coach Acheampong

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian coach, Yaw Acheampong has described the 2021/2022 premier league season as an exciting one.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, the coach posited that during the league season, some of the teams started and ended poorly, whereas others started poorly and ended with good results.



To him, this makes the league "very competitive”, adding, Bechem United and Medeama FC did well this season.



"The league has been exciting. Let me take this opportunity to commend Asante Kotoko and the coach. At a point, things became tough. But he stood his ground, and has won the league for the team.”



He said Kotoko did well but they must adopt measures to improve upon what they did.



He advised them to buy the "best of best players” to beef up their square.



He further urged the team to also pay the players well so they will remain loyal to the team.



"I believe they have to improve upon everything they have done. They won the cup. The level should change. If they want to buy players, they have to buy the best of the best since they are one of the best teams in Africa. They should also pay their players well so they will remain loyal to the team,” he advised.