The New Note 8 - Infinix unveils an all-rounder for success

The New Note 8

The new Note 8 was unveiled today and it exudes sleekness and power. The premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix, has once again outdone themselves with an excellent all-round smartphone model that is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment. The new Note 8’s high performance will make it one to watch and for others to envy.



The brand’s new flagship model comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor, the biggest dual front camera screen, 64M Ultra HD 6 cameras and a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery with super long endurance among others, making it an ultra-sleek, ultra-fast and ultra-long-lasting phone.



The new Note 8 comes in four mesmerizing color designs such as, Deep sea Luster, Silver diamond and Iceland fantasy.



With subtle patterns in the reflective glass, all at a favorable the price range of GHC 829 to GHC 1159



Excellent all-round performance



The high performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor with MediaTek Hyper Engine Game Technology powering the new Note 8 makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive, strong and smooth all round performance.



This high performance chipset not only makes it more fluent and more stable, but also delivers an unparalleled E-sports experience, where top scores in every game will be a breeze - an ideal choice for game lovers who want an ultra-smooth gaming experience.



MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay Intelligent, dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory according to active measurements of power, thermal and gameplay factors.



Smoother performance in heavy-loading game engines, demanding scenes and intense gameplay. Enhanced power efficiency and connectivity enhancements for even longer and uninterrupted gameplay.



Ensuring that users enjoy an uninterrupted performance while on the go is the Note 8’s new fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery with super long endurance. This battery coupled with power marathon tech embedded in the device will keep the phone going for hours on end.



For avid gamers, this will ensure users have hours of gameplay or binge watching. For the successful business person or entrepreneur, the Note 8 provides crucial connectivity while on the go, ensuring easy access to essential functions like email, office-related apps, video conferencing apps and more.



To address heat issues while charging your phones, the new Note has dual engines technology.

This keeps the Note 8 cool, reducing the heat by 8 degrees while charging.



Bringing visual experience to a whole new level



One of the key highlights of the Note 8 is that features the biggest dual front camera screen in the industry - a 20.5:9 screen with dual super tiny camera punch holes - allowing the display to wrap around the punch hole and be less of an inconvenience when consuming media.



And to broaden one's horizons, even more, is the phone’s 6.95" Dual Infinity-O Display. Its precise cutting ensures that the camera remains clear of any blockages and does not suffer from a degradation of the picture quality.



To complete the users’ audio visual experience, the Note 8 comes with dual speakers sound including DTS and 4 modes that deliver immersive musical experiences for your ears and soul.



Allowing users to level up the sound effect to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies or listening to music or gaming.



Making super stable videos easy



To meet the exact demands of mobile phone users in the 5G era, Infinix has made continuous efforts to improve the camera functions of its smartphones.



The new Note 8 comes equipped with a top of the line set of high definition cameras - 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras – that will allow users to capture every wonderful moment in life in unbelievable detail, with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.



In today’s world of TikTok and vlogging, there is huge demand to produce professional quality videos while on the go. After intense testing and evaluation by Infinix’s development team, Vidhance’s video enhancement solution was chosen, as it provided top quality video stabilization software. This was successfully implemented in the Note 7 to great reviews.



For uncompromising quality when it comes to video performance and stabilization, the Note 8 will also have leading video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance®. This will guarantee stability and clarity of videos when using the Note 8.



And should users decide on making a dramatic slow motion video, the phone’s Slow Motion Capture will capture every frame of the action without missing a detail.



Infinix has also found a solution to combat insufficient light situations that has been plaguing users when shooting videos. By spending more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research and development to address this issue, Note 8’s Ultra Night Mode 2.0 can deliver uncompromising results under low light conditions.



Designed for success



The physical allure of phones will definitely bring in admirers and one’s phone might just be as important to one’s personal style as the clothes on their back. The new Note 8 has a sleek design with GEM CUT that is both trendy and professional.



The exquisite craftsmanship of the phone is filled with unique lines and technological originality, with its Gem Cut back design for transparency and durability. Comfort is certainly not compromised in place of looks, as the Note 8 gives you a more comfortable grip than you ever expected.



“We are committed to developing cutting-edge products that will become the industry benchmark, so we are very proud to launch Note 8 to global markets. Our latest flagship Note smartphone has been designed and developed with current and future everyday challenges in mind.



The latest in our Note series combines Infinix’s technological innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced experience in terms of looks, power and endurance.



The Note 8 is ideal for elite users who are used to the elite lifestyle and all that it offers,” said Charlie Cao, country manager of Infinix Mobile.



With its looks, power and endurance, the Infinix Note 8 demonstrates Infinix’s capabilities of addressing consumer needs as well as its strength in technical R&D and product innovations.



The appearance and strength to help achieve that successful life we all strive for. This ultra-sleek, ultra-fast and ultra-long-lasting phone is not one to be missed.



Watch the Note8 virtual launch here :









Availability



Note 8 will be available globally in October with first launches in African markets. In the Ghanaian market, the product will be available on November 5th at all mobile phone shops across the country and online at www.gh.xpark.com



For more information about Note 8, please visit www.infinixmobility.com



Specifications of the Note 8 & Note 8i:





