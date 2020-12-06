Press Releases of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: The Makers Company Ltd

The Makers Company Limited introduces 60% discount, free giveaways ahead of Christmas

There will be a 60% price drop on all electronics and home appliances plus free gifts

The Makers Company limited your number one-stop-shop to quality but affordable electronics and home appliances have introduced a whopping 60% discount on sale of their Samsung, Media, Nasco, Toshiba, JBL and Philips products dubbed BLACK FRIDAY PLUS.



Located on the Taifa Burkina Highway about 200 meters from the Taifa Police station, the electronics and home appliances retail giant is set to treat customers special this Christmas. Treatment includes a 60% price drop on all electronics and home appliances plus free gifts such as microwave, kettles, blenders, steam iron, and many more.



Depending on the product bought, a customer may be entitled to a free blender or kettle, or any of the small appliances. Our goal is to simply put a smile on the face of every customer who visits our showroom from the 1st of December, 2020 to the 30th of January, 2021.



Establishing its position as the leading home appliances and electronics retail giant in Ghana, the Makers Company Ltd is offering lower prices far more than the competition in the electronics and home appliances industry this Christmas and New Year. Strong footprint, quality, and consistency of service is the hallmark of the Makers Company Ltd with a unique tagline Home of affordable appliances and electronics.



With a unique attention to customers and special emphasis on delivery of services, the showroom of the Makers Company Ltd is opened to customers from Mondays to Sundays between the hours of 7:00 am to 6:30 pm daily on festive seasons like Christmas, New Year, Easter, Eid Ul-Fitr and similar occasions or celebrations and Mondays to Saturdays on normal working days in the year.



Mrs. Akua Saah Essoun the Executive Director of the Makers Company Ltd indicated that “BLACK FRIDAY PLUS has become necessary especially at a point in the year where Covid has affected the growth and mere existence of a lot of businesses in Ghana with direct impact on the average Ghanaian so we seek to put a smile on the face of every Ghanaian this Christmas as far as home appliances and electronics are concerned, it’s our fervent hope that things will soon fall in place soon for businesses to rise again bringing lasting freedom to the average Ghanaian.



We will continue the good work of making quality electronics and home appliances affordable and easily accessible to every Ghanaian despite our one-year manufacturer defect warranty.”



Mrs. Akua Saah Essoun also seized the opportunity to advise competitors in the electronics and home appliances industry to continually train their staff to continually deliver excellent customer services to customers to make the industry great. Mrs. Essoun further urges individuals, hotels, churches, companies, or organizations to buy their home appliances and electronics from the Makers Company Ltd if they believe in affordability and quality.



The Makers Company Ltd, located on the Taifa Burkina Highway Accra, still remains the home of quality and affordable home appliances and electronics including free gifts every day.



The Makers Company Ltd is undoubtedly the only electronics and home appliances retail company that has the lowest prices ever plus free gift(s) after every purchase.



The Makers Company Ltd is revered with accolades as the highest among the competition for their excellent customer services– a promise of unparalleled service excellence.



For further enquirers about our services, please contact the Makers Company Ltd on 0552222253 or 0552222254.

