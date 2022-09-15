The Ghanaian connection in Togo's latest squad for friendly matches

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

The Togo national team have named at least three players with Ghanaian connection and names in their latest squad for their upcoming friendly matches.



The list includes former WAFA defender Kennedy Boateng, Samuel Asamoah formerly of Aspire Academy and Emmanuel Hackman who plies his trace in Portugal.



Togo has become a second home for some Ghanaian players who have switched nationalities to represent and play for the Togolese national team.



Kennedy Boateng made his debut for the Hawks of Togo in March 2022. The defender played for Ghana's U-20 national team at youth level.



Boateng began his career at Ghanaian club WAFA SC before joining Austrian Bundesliga club LASK Linz in August 2016.



27-year-old, Samuel Asamoah who plays for Romanian side FC U Craiova 1948 was also invited to the Togo national team in March.



Emmanuel Hackman was born in Accra and began his footballing career in Ghana and has been in Portugal since 2015, having played for Boavista, Desportivo Aves, Portimonense and now at Gil Vicente.



The Ghana Premier League top scorer, Yaw Annor was reported to have successfully switched nationality to play for Togo but did not make the squad.



Yaw Annor scored 22 goals to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award beating Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga who scored 21 goals.



