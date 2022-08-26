The Ghana flag will be fly high - Team Commey reacts to GBA's warning

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Manager and promoter of former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey, Michael Amoo-Bediako has said that his client will fight with the Ghana flag on Saturday, August 27, 2022, despite the warning from the Ghana Boxing Authority.



Ahead of his bout against Jose Pedraza on Saturday in Oklahoma, USA, Commey has been warned not to fight under the Ghana flag by the GBA as he is still serving his suspension.



“Richard Commey is still under suspension and cannot fight under the Ghana flag in his upcoming bout. There are certain incentives boxers pay the GBA after bouts they have been engaged in. The current GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye realized most of these old boxers do not pay these incentives required of them,” Communications Director for the GBA, Mohammed Amin Lamptey said in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.



Reacting to this, Michael Amoo-Bediako has said that they are not bothered about GBA's warning because Commey will fly the Ghana flag on Saturday in Oklahoma, USA on Saturday.



“The Ghana flag will be flying high, I promise you that. Richard Commey is a Ghanaian, always has been and always will be. His achievements representing Ghana and Ghanaian boxing have been recognized all over the world and he is held in very high regard amongst the boxing fraternity,” he pointed out.



“Once again RC will be headlining an event which will be broadcast by ESPN and shown live from coast to coast across the United States of America, also Skysports will be broadcasting the event live across the UK, this shows the popularity of Richard that he continues to be a headline act,” Mr. Amoo-Bediako reiterated in ann interview with Sportsinghana.com.



Background



Richard Commey in January 2022 by the GBA on grounds of disrespect and misconduct together with his promoter Michael Amo-Bediako.



“In your case, you were seen in a viral video interview where you insulted and attacked the dignity of all GBA board members and maligned the activities of the Ghana Boxing Authority including the upcoming Ghana Professional Boxing League and maliciously attacked the integrity of GBA President without any provocations.“



“You said among other unprintable statements in the said interview that, you are not fighting under the flag of Ghana and for that matter, you are not under the GBA as the mandatory Professional Boxing Authority in Ghana.”



“The GBA deems your acts as serious misconduct and disrespect and therefore suspends you indefinitely and withdraw all required courtesies put on you as a Ghanaian professional boxer and a former world champion," part of the GBA statement read.



