Press Releases of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo

The Ghana Property, Lifestyle Expo returning in it's 4th year, it's 1st virtual edition

play videoGPLE annual physical event will be held virtually on Saturday 14th November 2020 10am – 4pm

In response to the global pandemic and rapidly adjusting to the ‘new normal’ the annual physical event Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE) will be held virtually. Using a fully interactive virtual platform, the GPLE will be taking place for one day on Saturday 14th November 2020 10am – 4pm.



The advantage of the GPLE being virtually held enables us to have a global reach and remain connected despite the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.



We are delighted to be bringing reputable, leading Ghanaian real estate developers, industry experts in finance, legal, Property management & Estate planning all under one virtual roof! Attendees will discover the most outstanding projects, gain industry insight, network.



The theme this year is ‘Invest in Ghana’ in line with one of the 7 pillars of Beyond the Return which sets out the foundation for the execution of the 10 year campaign.



Registration is free click on link hopin.to/events/ghana-property-lifestyle-expo-2020-virtual-edition



Again, due to the global pandemic the annual cocktail reception will be virtual, streaming live on GPLE Instagram page on Friday 13th November 2020, 7:00pm hosted by Anna & Victoria Agyekum the co-founders of GPLE & On Point Property Management Ltd. We will be providing information on the expo, plus live interaction and prize give away.



The virtual expo opens with Keynote speaker, Papa Kow Bartels, Head of Trade and Investment Counsellor Ghana High Commission UK. The entire event features expert industry speakers & real estate presentations throughout the day from the following:



1.Wendy Nelly Sarpong Head Executive Banking and Mortgages, Stanbic Bank Ghana



2.Fuseina Abu Managing Director, Goldkey Properties



3.Francisca Serwaa Boateng, Esq. Managing Counsel FSB Law Consult



4.Vanessa Blythe – CEO Peace of Mind Services (Estate Planning & Will Writers)



5.Enam Dotse Woyome, Principal Property Consultant, Di Maria Realty



6.Louisa Afriyie Boateng Business Operations Manager – Earlbeam Realty



7.Hannah Assibey, Head of Sales and Customer Service for Clifton Homes



8.Naadua Nuno, Head, Residential Properties, Broll Ghana Limited



Real Estate exhibitors include Goldkey Properties, Clifton Homes, Earlbeam Properties, and Green Sun Villas.





