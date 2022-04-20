The GPL will continue to remain unattractive - Bechem United owner

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw says that the Ghana Premier League will continue to be unattractive to a lot of Ghanaians due to poor officiating.



This comes following Bechem United's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Techiman Eleven Wonders in their matchday 25 clash on Sunday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Owusu fired Bechem United ahead but a hattrick from Laar Ibrahim gave the home side all three points to make it 3-2.



But Bechem United have bemoaned the poor officiating on the day with the club President accusing the referee of having results of the game in his pocket.



There were rumours of match-fixing in that game as circumstances leading to Wonders taking the lead was ridiculous.



In an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw disclosed that but for poor officiating his side should have won the league title as their performance has been impressive



"If what I saw yesterday is anything to go by, our League will remain unattractive," he said on Akoma FM.



"The kind of officiating we saw yesterday was bizarre.



The referee was determined to see a win for Wonders, else the match was not going to end," he explained.



The hunters will face Karela United in Bechem on Sunday.