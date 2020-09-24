Press Releases of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana

The Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana congratulates new TOUGHA boss

Alisa Osei Asamoah is President of Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA)

The Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana welcomes the new Executives of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), and congratulates Ms. Alisa Osei Asamoah on her appointment as President.



Over the weekend, the union inducted Michael Osei Orleans (Vice President), Yvonne Odonkor (General Secretary), Eddo-Sodo Panou Apollo (Organising Secretary), and Tina Ross (Treasurer).



Symbolically transferring power to Ms. Asamoah at the ceremony was TOUGHA's immediate past president, Mr. Kwesi Eyison, who delivered a solidarity message at the maiden edition of the Africa Digitization Conference On Tourism & Trade (ADCOTT) organised by the Chamber earlier in August. CTI Ghana bids him farewell and expects to further collaborate with TOUGHA under its new capable leadership.



Welcoming the news, the COO of CTI Ghana, Angela Akua Asante, stated:

“We wish to congratulate Madam Alisa Asamoah on her appointment as TOUGHA president.



"The Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana has great plans to help boost domestic tourism with the assistance of tour operators in the country.

"Mrs. Asamoah's appointment comes at the right time and I personally look forward to working closely with TOUGHA from today onward."







