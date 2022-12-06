The Black Stars lacked confidence – Editor on early exit from World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: etvghana.com

The editor of the online news portal, WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe, has described the Black Stars squad, which participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as a good team.



He claims, however, that the team's lack of confidence led to their elimination from the tournament during the group stages.



"A few lessons from the World Cup for the Black Stars squad is the level of confidence. Ghana's match was the only one I watched from start to finish and you could see the Black Stars lacked confidence. Misunderstandings from the bench also led to their early exit.



"The Black Stars squad is a good team and could've performed well but they were not confident," he shared during a discussion in the Editors Take edition of the Happy Morning Show.



The editor believes the young squad if maintained, groomed and have their confidence boosted, will be a force to reckon with in the coming years.



Ghana lost their last game in Group H to be kicked out in the group stages of the World Cup. The Black Stars lost by 2:0 to Uruguay, coming last in their group.



After the loss, Ghana's caretaker coach, Otto Addo stepped down, thanking the Ghana Football Association for giving him the chance to manage the Black Stars.



Many have applauded his decision, with David Tamakloe's suggestion such a culture should be adopted by Ghanaians. "We need to adopt this as a country and if there is any evidence you cannot perform your roles, you simply step down and let someone else take over no matter your position. That was remarkable of Otto Addo and I salute him for that."