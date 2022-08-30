The Ayews and strange prophecies: 3 times prophets have targeted Abedi family

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many people believe that football and spirituality are inextricably linked, and Ghanaian prophets participate by predicting match outcomes, particularly those involving the Black Stars.



They not only predict match outcomes, but they also sometimes make predictions about the players themselves.



Although prophecies about players are not as common as matches, the Ayew family, who have their second generation in the national team, has been a constant mention whenever there are prophecies about Black Stars players.



Abedi Pele, Kwame Ayew, and Sola Ayew were the Ayews' first generation. The second generation includes Andre Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Rahim Ayew.



However, the majority of the prophecies revolve around Abedi Pele, Dede Ayew, and Jordan.



Here are three prophecies



Pastor blames AFCON failure on Dede Ayew in prophecy



Following Ghana's early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, many pointed fingers at captain Dede Ayew.



Apostle Jerry John, the leader and founder of Covenant Light Chapel International, blamed the team's failure on Andre, saying the player had caused some previous Black Stars players grief, which had been haunting the team.



“Dede Ayew should apologize to Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston, and some senior Black Stars players, he has wronged these people, and pain in them is hunting the team, climbing to the top he hurt a lot of people and that’s is still affecting the team,” he said as quoted by mynewsgh.com.



He added that the Black Stars will begin to lay their hands on trophies when the aforementioned players are at peace.



“Ministry of Youth and Sport together with Ghana Football Association should call these players and Ayew should apologize to them before the Black Stars can win a trophy."



Abedi Pele's death prophesy



In 2017, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel predicted 'doom' for the Ayew family.



In an interview with Asempa FM, he stated that in his vision, he saw Ghanaians mourning the death of Abedi Pele.



"While I was praying I saw that Ghanaians celebrating Abedi Pele but not in a good way but in a bad way so I prayed to God to save him from any unfortunate death,” Prophet Oduro Gyebi said on Abusua FM on Wednesday.



His prophecy elicited a response from a family member, Sola Ayew, who retorted to Prophet Oduro that death is unavoidable.



"Tell the pastor that we don't fear death in our family. We are Muslim and we don't fear death. Our mother Madam Adiza died. Our father Mr Ayew also died and our brother Brimah also died," Sola told a local radio station.

"We as Muslims know that death is part of life as a human and by all means, we will die someday so we are not worried.



"If the pastor claims he knows the date of death of my brother let him name it. Or tell him to focus on saving himself from dying. He will also die one day.



"We will not approach him because he is not God. Our living and death are all in the hands of God and when He decides we will accept it like those in our family who have died previously."



Thomas Partey warned about unseating Dede Ayew as Black Stars captain



The head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei warned Thomas Partey about succeeding Dede Ayew as Black Stars captain.



Sowah Adjei in a Facebook post wrote that there is a demonic plot against Partey and the Arsenal man can only escape by rejecting the armband or being strong spiritually.



"Be well prepared spiritually before you touch the national team captain ban or avoid it entirely. Let’s pray for him there is a satanic plan to reduce him to nothing,"



