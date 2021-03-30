The Accra Hub coworking space for startup entrepreneurs opens

Press Releases of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: The Accra Hub

The Accra Hub has announced that its coworking space for entrepreneurs and freelancers will open to the public on Thursday April 1, 2021.



The innovation space provides shared and private workspaces, meeting rooms, unlimited Internet access, networking opportunities, capacity-building for startups, business incubation programs and funding leads.



The Accra Hub was founded in 2019 to build capacity and provide support services to enable startups, entrepreneurs and SMEs thrive. In the same year, the hub collaborated with the United States-based Global Leadership Coalition to roll out the Ghana SDG Entrepreneurship Challenge.



The program offered an intensive five-day masterclass on leadership and entrepreneurship, a pitch session, and a four-month virtual mentoring by global experts in various aspects of business management.



Additionally, the Hub also conducted the Business Fellowship, a weekly inspirational seminar for thirteen consecutive weeks.



Founder of The Accra Hub, Terry Mante envisions that it will be an ecosystem where business ideas are generated, tested, scaled and rolled out unto the market. “It is our commitment to leverage entrepreneurship as a platform for the creation of jobs and wealth,” says Mr. Mante, who is also an author, consultant and speaker.



The Accra Hub has several economic empowerment interventions that favor young entrepreneurs, professionals, women in business and SMEs. Additionally, the Hub plans to execute significant initiatives that will advance awareness and progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and capacity-building in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



Terry Mante believes that, “As we manage to emerge from the scourge of the coronavirus global pandemic, our facility will be a safe space for startups who need to retrace their steps.” Further, Mante sees the Hub as a viable intervention for those who lost their jobs and are seeking solace in entrepreneurship.



