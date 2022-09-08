The 8-acre land former Italian Prime Minister bought for Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has showcased an 8-acre land he acquired for the construction of a training ground and a football complex for King Faisal Babes Academy.



The park which is located at Ejisu will serve as a football academy and the training grounds for the Ghana Premier League side.



According to Alhaji Grusah, his club will move their training sessions from the KNUST to the facility when completed.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the experienced football administrator disclosed that he bought the land 25 years ago.



He noted that the land was bought by former Italian football administrator Silvio Berlusconi the current Italian Prime Minister.



Alhaji Grusah stated that it would cost the club close to one million cedis to construct the academy for the club.



He stated that the club is ready to work with any investor who is willing to invest in the construction of a football academy.



The football administrator disclosed that he will travel to Europe in a bid to get funding for his club and the construction of the facility.



