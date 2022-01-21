The 16 minutes of 'madness' that saw Partey red-carded against Liverpool

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

74’ Thomas Partey comes on



87’ Thomas Partey is booked



90’ Thomas Partey is sent off



This is basically a summary of Partey’s performance for Arsenal in the semi-final of Carabao Cup against Arsenal.



The Ghanaian topped up a whirlwind two days with a grave mistake that earned him a send-off against Liverpool.



Partey started Thursday, January 20, 2021 in Cameroon but was in England by 12:00pm. At 6:45pm he was named on the Arsenal bench for the game.



He came on at the 74th minute and left with a red card to his name on the 90th minute. Crazy right !



Partey came on when Arsenal were a goal down courtesy Diogo Jota’s first half strike and was expected to lead the Gunners back into the game but he rather cost Arsenal a red card against a solid Liverpool team.



Bar the red card, Partey was not his usual self. The midfielder struggled to exert himself into the game and gave away balls in dangerous positions.



He will now miss their game against Wolves on Sunday, January 23, 2021.



