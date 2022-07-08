Thatcham Town bid farewell to Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Fosu after joining Arbroath FC

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Isthmian League side Thatcham Town have bid farewell to Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Fosu after completing his move to Arbroath FC



Fosu joins the club on a six-month contract from Thatcham Town until January 2023 after successful negotiations and passing his medical.



The 23-year-old attacking midfielder will wear the number 27 shirt for Arbroath.



"Dan was our top goal scorer last season and made 34 appearances and although this comes as a loss to Thatcham Town FC we are delighted for Dan," the club said.



"We have played a small part in Dan’s footballing journey and on behalf of the club we wish him all the best for this next exciting chapter in his career."



"We look forward to seeing you progress even further."



He played as a trialist in Arbroath's match against Montrose on Saturday and scored the stunning 20-yard volley equalizer in the 93rd minute.



Last season, Daniel played with Thatcham Town who plays in the Isthmian League South Central Division. Daniel scored where he scored 12 goals in 33 matches from midfield.