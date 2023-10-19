Thank you for the support –Asamoah Gyan sends of words appreciation to Kwabena Kwabena

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has offered words of appreciation to high-life maestro George Kwabena Adu, known in showbiz as Kwabena Kwabena.



Kwabena Kwabena in an interview with EVibes on Joy News named the Ex-footballer as his favourite Ghanaian footballer of all time.



According to the ‘Aso’ hitmaker, he would have considered a career in football if he had not chosen a career path in music, adding that Gyan’s exploits in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups is a huge milestone.



He added that he hopes to get a signed jersey from Asamoah Gyan which he will place in his house and also create a catalogue for legends in the discipline. In a tweet monitored by GhanaWeb, Gyan said “Thank you soo much for the support brother. God bless you”.



Gyan played for the Black Stars from 2003 to 2019 where he was capped 109 times and scored 51 goals before announcing his retirement in June 2023.



Asamoah Gyan, 37, also enjoyed a decent career at club level where he played in the United Arab Emirates, England, Italy, France, India, China and Turkey.







Thank you soo much for your support brother. God bless you ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/qKhWKsEWfn — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) October 18, 2023

