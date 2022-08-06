‘Thank you for everything’ - Imoro Ibrahim to Kotoko after joining Al Hilal

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Defender, Imoro Ibrahim has extended his appreciation to Asante Kotoko after ending his stay at the club.



On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Ghana Premier League giants confirmed that the left-back has completed a transfer to join Sudanese outfit Al Hilal.



"Imoro Ibrahim has today completed a permanent transfer to Al Hilal of Sudan, ending his stay with us."



“Everyone at Asante Kotoko would like to thank Imoro for his contribution to our success and wish him the very best,” the club statement from Asante Kotoko said.



Commenting on that post on Twitter, Imoro Ibrahim said ”Thank you for everything.”



The young defender was a star for the reds last season when Asante Kotoko excelled in the Ghana Premier League en route to emerging as champions of the division.



