Thank you but I don't want to play at the World Cup – Agyemang Badu shuts door on Black Stars return

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has disclosed that he has no intention to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Agyemang Badu who last played for Ghana at the 2017 AFCON has not been part of the national team for over five years.



Though the player recently joined Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics for next season's campaign, Agyemang Badu explained that his return to active football is not an attempt to get the attention of the Black Stars technical team to give him a call-up.



In an interview with Happy FM, Ohene Bampoe Brenya asked the player, “with three months to the World Cup in Qatar, do you have an eye on any Black Stars call-up?



Agyemang Badu said, “no sir, thank you. I’m here to play football to enjoy myself but right now I can’t concentrate on what is three months ahead of me.”



“I’m into a fitness stage right now so let me concentrate on that and Great Olympics for now,” he stated.



The former Udinese star returns to the Ghana Premier League after nine years following his departure from Asante Kotoko.



Agyemang Badu was part of Ghana’s u-20 team that won the FIFA u-20 World Cup in Egypt, 2009.



JNA/DO