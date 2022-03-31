Thank you Kurt Okraku for the opportunity - Otto Addo eulogizes GFA boss

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has eulogized Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku for handing him the opportunity to coach the Black Stars to the World Cup.



The Dortmund assistant coach was in February appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars after the sacking of Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac.



Rajevac who came for a second stint with Ghana failed miserably at the 2021 African Cup of Nations and was immediately shown the exit door to be replaced by Otto Addo one of his assistants.



Kurt Okraku was hell bent on appointing Otto Addo to take charge of the two legged tie against Nigeria and his plan worked magic as Ghana sealed qualification to the 2022 World Cup.



Speaking after the 1-1 draw game against Nigeria which sent Ghana through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the former Black Stars midfielder had some eulogized Kurt Okraku for the opportunity.



"Secondly happy birthday to the President and thank you to Mr. Kurt Okraku for giving me this opportunity," he added.



"And I don't know the referee was against us somehow. I really want to thank first of all God for helping us see us through," he said after the game.



Ghana will know their group opponents for the World Cup on Friday when the draw is held in Qatar.



