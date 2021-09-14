Thank you Ghana – Akonnor reacts to dismissal

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Immediate past head coach of the Black Stars CK Akonnor has issued a message of appreciation to all stakeholders he dealt with as coach of the four-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions.



In his first statement after he was axed on Monday, September 13, 2021, Akonnor said he was honoured to have coached the team.



He was also grateful to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.



Former coach Kwasi Appiah and Ghanaians were also not left out of the ‘thank you’ message that came via his Twitter handle.



“I’m grateful to H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Sports Ministry, my former boss Kwesi Appiah, the leadership of the GFA, colleagues I worked with, players and Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve.



With the team still neck-deep in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and an AFCON assignment, Akonnor concluded his message by ‘wishing the team all the best”.



After barely two years in charge, Akonnor was shown the exit door by the FA after unconvincing performances against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ghana won and lost each of the two games but the performance of the team in both fixtures led to calls for his sacking.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



A three-member committee led by Randy Abbey has been handed the responsibility of recruiting the next Ghana coach in three days.





