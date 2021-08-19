Thank God Morocco are in our group – Ghana coach Akonnor

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has reacted to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw which saw the Black Stars paired against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C.



Akonnor attended Tuesday evening’s ceremony in Yaounde, Cameroon where the delayed tournament will be played from 9 January to February 6 2022.



“I think [the draw] is okay,” Akonnor told 3sports’ Kelvin Owusu Ansah in Cameroon after the draw.



“I didn’t come here with a lot of expectations regarding which group I want to be in. Nowadays football is football so you cannot expect anything.



“We are preparing feverishly for this tournament and the coming matches in the world cup and I am sure we will be ready.”



The Black Stars will open their campaign on January 10 against Morocco, a side that beat them 1-0 in an international friendly in June.



“I think we had a strong friendly with Morocco a few months ago and thank God they are in our group. It gives us an idea of the opponent. I am thankful to the Ghana FA for organizing the friendly,” Akonnor added.



After Morocco, Akonnor’s side will come up against Gabon who are captained by Arsenal star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and face debutants Comoros in their final group game.



The Black Stars will be based in Yaounde for their group matches.



The tournament will be Akonnor’s first since It will be Akonnor’s first tournament since his appointment as Black Stars coach in early 2020, and according to the former Ghana captain he doesn’t feel any pressure.



He said: “It’s the first time but I am not under any pressure. You guys give me pressure in Ghana but I am okay.”



Akonnor is fully aware of the task of delivering the trophy for the first since 1982.



“Ghanaians are yearning for the cup and we will do our best to get it,” he said.



