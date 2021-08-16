Tetteh, Manaf, Kotey missing from Hearts of Oak squad for CAF Champions League

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak have submitted their 30-man squad list for their 2021/22 CAF Champions League campaign.



The Phobians will begin their Champions League campaign with Guinean top-flight league outfit CI Kamsar in the preliminary round



Notable names like Abdul Manaf Gumah, Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Abednego Tetteh, and injured duo Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and Mamani Lawali were excluded as Aurora's duo Issah Kakuh and Razak Ali got a place in the team.



New signings such as Enock Asubonteng, Gladson Awako, Kofi Kordzi, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Suraj Seidu, and Salim Adams were included.



Below is Hearts of Oak 30-man squad list:



GOALKEEPERS



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Ben Mensah



Richard Baidoo



DEFENDERS



Fatawu Mohammed



Mohammed Alhassan



Nuru Sulley



James Sewornu



Caleb Amankwah



Sumaila Larry



Raddy Ovouka



Robert Addo Sowah



William Denkyi



MIDFIELDERS



Emmanuel Nettey



Ansah Botchway



Gladson Awako



Patrick Razak



Ibrahim Salifu



Salim Adams



Michelle Sarpong



Enock Asubonteng



STRIKERS



Victor Aidoo



Razak Ali



Isaac Mensah



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



Afriyie Barnieh



Kofi Kordzi



Suraj Seidu



Agyenim Boateng



Issah Kakuh